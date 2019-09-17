Snowden expresses wish to return home to his homeland

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden said Tuesday and he wants to return to the US if a fair trial is guaranteed.

HIS RESIDENCE PERMIT WAS EXTENDED UNTIL 2020

"I want to go back to the US, that's the ultimate goal,” the former National Security Agency contractor and whistle-blower told CBS. "If I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison, my only demand is that is a fair trial, but the American government doesn't guarantee it because it won't allow me to benefit from the public interest defense,"

His book, Permanent Record, will be published Tuesday.

Snowden, who leaked thousands of documents detailing a long-term surveillance program by the US government, was granted asylum by Russia in 2013 after he was charged with espionage.