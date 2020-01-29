taraftar değil haberciyiz
Social media users worldwide slam Trump’s 'peace' plan

After Trump announced the so-called Middle East peace plan, there were around 60,000 Tweets shared having the hashtag "Free Palestine".

AA | 29.01.2020 - 10:17..
"Free Palestine" hashtag became the top world trend on Twitter, soon after the US President Donald Trump unveiled his oft-delayed controversial plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict on Tuesday.

"FREE PALESTINE"

Among the details of Trump's plan, Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital," said Trump, making light of tensions caused by his decision to recognize the contested city as Israel's territory in December 2017.

The plan does not appear to meet even the most basic Palestinian demands for comprehensive peace with Israel, including the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were forced out of their homes as a result of conflict.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters reportedly took to the streets ahead of Trump's formal announcement in opposition to the proposal.

Palestinian officials have cut off communications with their U.S. counterparts since Trump decided to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, undercutting a key pillar of peace talks which held the status of the contested city was to be determined through negotiations.

