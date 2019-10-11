taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8301
Euro
6.4245
Altın
1499.48
Borsa
98780.39
Gram Altın
281.138
Bitcoin
49044.82

Soldier martyred in Operation Peace Spring

YPG terror forces killed one Turkish soldier, wounded three others.

AA | 11.10.2019 - 09:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

One Turkish soldier was martyred and three others injured in an attack by PKK/YPG terrorists during Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

MINISTRY GIVES CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY

"We wish god’s mercy on our beloved soldier, patience to his grieving family and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Soldier martyred in Operation Peace Spring

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders and Syria’s territorial integrity by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Soldier martyred in Operation Peace Spring

Turkey has said the PKK terrorist group and its extension the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threat to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nda bir asker şehit oldu

Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nda bir asker şehit oldu

618
Resulayn'da bir grup terörist sağ ele geçirildi

Resulayn'da bir grup terörist sağ ele geçirildi

113
ABD Senatörü Rus telefon şakacıları tarafından kandırıldı

ABD Senatörü Rus telefon şakacıları tarafından kandırıldı

32
Yalova'da yaşanan deprem 17 Ağustos depremini hatırlattı

Yalova'da yaşanan deprem 17 Ağustos depremini hatırlattı

12
Terörle mücadelede sosyal medyadan kapaklar

Terörle mücadelede sosyal medyadan kapaklar

45
Netanyahu'nun oğlunun paylaşımına Kürtlerden füzeli yanıt

Netanyahu'nun oğlunun paylaşımına Kürtlerden füzeli yanıt

39
Batmanlı sporcu Türkiye'yi temsil edecek

Batmanlı sporcu Türkiye'yi temsil edecek

9
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir