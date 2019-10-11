Soldier martyred in Operation Peace Spring

One Turkish soldier was martyred and three others injured in an attack by PKK/YPG terrorists during Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

MINISTRY GIVES CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY

"We wish god’s mercy on our beloved soldier, patience to his grieving family and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders and Syria’s territorial integrity by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Turkey has said the PKK terrorist group and its extension the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threat to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.