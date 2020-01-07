taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9765
Euro
6.6698
Altın
1567.48
Borsa
113096.09
Gram Altın
301.046
Bitcoin
47160.05

Sony introduces new electric car concept

Sony has surprised attendees of the CES show by unveiling an electric car dubbed the Vision S. The car draws attention to the similarity of its design similar to Turkey’s new indigenous automobile.

AA & Ensonhaber | 07.01.2020 - 17:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Sony introduces new electric car concept

Turkey unveiled prototypes for its domestic car project on Dec. 27.

TURKEY'S 60-YEAR-OLD DREAM

It was designed by Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in a brief span of 18 months. The electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp. The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on its engine type.

Sony introduces new electric car concept

Its two models will have the 300 and 500 km range capacity.

Its Lithium ion battery, which was developed by TOGG completely, can be charged up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Sony introduces new electric car concept

It will provide holographic assistant technology with three dimensional display and augmented reality technologies. This technology will be used in Turkey's automobile for the first time as of 2022. TOGG will produce five different models -- SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV -- until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

Unveiling of Turkey's first indigenous automobile WATCH

FEATURES OF SONY'S NEW CAR ARE SIMILAR TO TURKEY’S SUV

The interest in Turkey's first indigenous car already running high.

Sony on Monday revealed the plan as it unveiled an electric concept car with 33 embedded sensors, including image sensors and solid state light detection and ranging (Lidar) sensors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Sony introduces new electric car concept

Sony introduces new electric car concept WATCH

The concept car, developed with the help of Bosch, Continental and other partners, also incorporates Sony’s in-car entertainment systems with spatial audio technology.

Sony introduces new electric car concept

Vision S, on the other hand, is been distinguished with its features similar to Turkey’s SUV.

Sony introduces new electric car concept

Inside, the Vision-S features a dashboard-spanning screen much like the one Turkish TOGG will be putting in its cars.

Sony introduces new electric car concept(Turkish SUV)

TOGG CEO Gürcan Karakaş has announced that the screen design was a first in the automobile market.

İlginizi Çekebilir
A total of 359,000 civilians displaced in Idlib
Over 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks last year.
Turkey, Russia to hold opening ceremony of TurkStream
The total capacity of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline is 31.5 billion cubic meters.
Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport
A Pegasus flight from United Arab Emirates’s Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.
Turkish defense chief discusses Iraq with his US counterpart
Hulusi Akar, Mark Esper discuss recent developments in Iraq and security issues, according to government sources.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

1105
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

137
Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

132
Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

531
İran'ın en büyük 2 cenaze töreni de skandalla sonuçlandı

İran'ın en büyük 2 cenaze töreni de skandalla sonuçlandı

256
Uçağın pistten çıktığı Sabiha Gökçen’de yolcu yoğunluğu

Uçağın pistten çıktığı Sabiha Gökçen’de yolcu yoğunluğu

116
Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

781
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir