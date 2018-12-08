taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sound of Mars captured by NASA's InSight

NASA shared eerie audio footage of Martian winds from its InSight Mars lander Friday.

Haber Merkezi | 08.12.2018 - 09:48..
The sound of the wind on Mars has been captured for the first time by NASA’s InSight lander, which touched down on the red planet 10 days ago.

Sound of Mars captured by NASA's InSight

NASA reported that the winds were likely blowing from the northwest in the direction of the southeast, the way the streaks in the landing area seem to move as well.

SOUNDS OF THE REALLY UNWORLDLY MARTIAN WIND

The wind is estimated to be blowing 16 kph to 24 kph. These are the first sounds from Mars that are detectable by human ears, according to the researchers.

Sound of Mars captured by NASA's InSight WATCH

"Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., said in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

