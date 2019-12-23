taraftar değil haberciyiz
South Korea, China agree on policy of bilateral relations

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing.

REUTERS | 23.12.2019 - 17:13..
It is “more important than anything” to keep up the momentum for talks between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

China is North Korea’s most important diplomatic backer and trading partner, and Moon took his message about the significance of talks straight to Xi.

PROMOTING TALKS

Xi told Moon that China supports South Korea’s efforts to improve ties with North Korea and inject new impetus into promoting peace talks, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

South Korea, China agree on policy of bilateral relations

China and South Korea both advocate that the Korean peninsula issue be resolved through dialogue and consultation and are a “firm force for maintaining stability and promoting talks”, the ministry paraphrased Xi as saying. Moon is visiting China for a trilateral meeting between him, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

South Korea, China agree on policy of bilateral relations

Though various economic matters will also be on the agenda - as well as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo - North Korea appears likely to dominate the agenda.

