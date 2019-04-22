taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8329
Euro
6.5611
Altın
1279.5
Borsa
96139.6
Gram Altın
239.997

SpaceX suffers capsule anomaly during final tests

According to the company's statement, Elon Musk’s SpaceX suffered an anomaly in one of its Crew Dragon capsules while conducting engine tests at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

REUTERS | 22.04.2019 - 14:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The issue was earlier reported by Florida Today, which said orange smoke was seen rising above SpaceX’s facilities, and that the anomaly was contained with no injuries.

"THIS IS WHY WE TEST"

“The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand,” the company said in a statement. SpaceX said its teams are investigating and are working closely with US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) partners.

"NASA has been notified about the results of the SpaceX Static Fire Test and the anomaly that occurred during the final test," its administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet here. “This is why we test. We will learn, make the necessary adjustments and safely move forward with our Commercial Crew Program,” he added.

SpaceX suffers capsule anomaly during final tests

In March, the privately owned SpaceX successfully completed its mission of sending an unmanned capsule to the International Space Station and returned safely to Earth, a mission seen as crucial to NASA’s plans to resume human space flight from US soil.

SpaceX’s first crewed test flight is slated to launch in July with US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da taksiye binen kadın tecavüze uğradı

İstanbul'da taksiye binen kadın tecavüze uğradı

128
Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırıdan yeni görüntüler

Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırıdan yeni görüntüler

823
Sıla-Ahmet Kural davasında 2. duruşma

Sıla-Ahmet Kural davasında 2. duruşma

166
Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıran kişilerden biri AK Parti üyesi

Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıran kişilerden biri AK Parti üyesi

511
Osman Pamukoğlu partisini kapattı

Osman Pamukoğlu partisini kapattı

111
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sığındığı evin sahibi olayları anlattı

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sığındığı evin sahibi olayları anlattı

175
Ahmet Kural'ın açıklaması

Ahmet Kural'ın açıklaması

102
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir