Spain confirms 605 fatalities in last 24 hours

Spain registered on Friday 605 additional novel coronavirus-related deaths -- the lowest daily figure since March 24, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

With the latest report, the total number of fatalities in the country reached 15,843.

"VIRUS'S RATE OF SPREAD HAS DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY"

Another 4,576 cases were also confirmed on Friday, while more than 3,500 recovered. In total, 157,022 people have tested positive for the disease and 55,668 have been cured.

According to Spain's National Center for Epidemiology (CNE), the virus's rate of spread has dropped significantly. Before containment, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine had estimated that on average, 100 infected people could spread the virus to more than 400 others. Now, the CNE says the same number of people would infect just 84.

The next milestone will be when the number of patients recovering each day surpasses the number of new infections.