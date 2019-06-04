taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spain ex-King Carlos retires from official royal life

Ex-King Juan Carlos, who left his throne in 2014 to his son Felipe VI, retires from all official royal events.

AA | 04.06.2019 - 13:29..
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos, a key figure in Spain's transition to democracy, on Sunday gave up all of his official royal activities.

EX-KING CARLOS LEFT HIS THRONE IN 2014 TO HIS FELIPE VI

Carlos was picked by dictator Francisco Franco and was declared king of Spain by the Spanish parliament. The former king chose June 2, which marked the fifth anniversary of his abdication, to retire from public life.

Carlos left his throne in 2014 to his son Felipe VI. The 81-year-old king has suffered health problems and his reign has been beset by scandals and controversy in recent years.

In the last 5 years, Carlos has participated in numerous official events, primarily in Latin American countries, as well as meetings with businessmen, military, religious and sporting events, representing Spain. He will remain an official member of the Spanish royal family and he will continue to enjoy his legal rights, such as immunity.

Carlos had been on the throne since 1975 when he took over the country after dictator Francisco Franco's death and steered the country to democracy. He became popular with the role he played in suppressing the failed coup attempt led by Lt. Col. Antonio Tejero on Feb. 23, 1981.

