taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6749
Euro
7.302
Altın
1585.8
Borsa
88676.94
Gram Altın
339.836
Bitcoin
41712.91

Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll

At least six healthcare workers have died in Spain from coronavirus and, as of Monday, over 12,200 had been diagnosed with the disease.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll

In total, Spain has confirmed 102,136 cases of COVID-19, and 9,053 fatalities, according to data released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Over the last 24-hour period, 864 people lost their lives -- the highest number yet. For five straight days, the country has registered over 800 deaths.

Also, 7,719 more people were confirmed to have the disease, and 3,388 have recovered. In total, over 22,000 people have recovered from the disease so far in Spain.

SPAIN IS THE SECOND-WORST AFFECTED COUNTRY IN THE WORLD

Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister, said on Tuesday that the government has seen a “stabilization” of new cases. While in mid-March, 20 percent more cases were being reported each day, the number has now come down to an average of less than 10 percent. Still, Spain’s testing capacity remains limited to 15,000-20,000 tests per day.

Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll

The CSIF (Central Independent and Public Employees' Trade Union), Spain’s largest union of public workers, filed a legal complaint against the health minister on Tuesday. The union alleges that the government’s inability to protect healthcare workers violates laws related to workplace safety.

Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll

“They’re sending us to war without weapons,” said Miguel Bora, the head of the union’s health sector, in a statement.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia sends medical aid plane to US
Russia has dispatched a cargo plane with medical aid to the US after Trump accepted the offer of humanitarian aid from Vladimir Putin to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus cases jump in Iran
Iran recorded 141 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 3,036.
440 more cases confirmed in Russia
Russian local authorities are testing a special application designed to monitor the movements of positive cases who voluntarily choose home treatment.
EU's unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent in February
According to the Eurostat, the figure indicates the lowest unemployment recorded in the EU since the start of the monthly unemployment series in 2000.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
841
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
1039
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
104
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
365
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
126
Trump, koronayla boğuşan halkına araba satmaya çalışıyor
Trump, koronayla boğuşan halkına araba satmaya çalışıyor
97
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
1163
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir