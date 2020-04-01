Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll

In total, Spain has confirmed 102,136 cases of COVID-19, and 9,053 fatalities, according to data released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Over the last 24-hour period, 864 people lost their lives -- the highest number yet. For five straight days, the country has registered over 800 deaths.

Also, 7,719 more people were confirmed to have the disease, and 3,388 have recovered. In total, over 22,000 people have recovered from the disease so far in Spain.

SPAIN IS THE SECOND-WORST AFFECTED COUNTRY IN THE WORLD

Salvador Illa, Spain’s health minister, said on Tuesday that the government has seen a “stabilization” of new cases. While in mid-March, 20 percent more cases were being reported each day, the number has now come down to an average of less than 10 percent. Still, Spain’s testing capacity remains limited to 15,000-20,000 tests per day.

The CSIF (Central Independent and Public Employees' Trade Union), Spain’s largest union of public workers, filed a legal complaint against the health minister on Tuesday. The union alleges that the government’s inability to protect healthcare workers violates laws related to workplace safety.

“They’re sending us to war without weapons,” said Miguel Bora, the head of the union’s health sector, in a statement.