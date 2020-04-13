taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown

The country’s overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489.

Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown

Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity.

SOME BUSINESSES WERE REOPENED

Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489 on Monday, up 517 from 16,972 on Sunday, the Health Ministry said. Confirmed cases totalled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day.

However, in a sign that the situation was taking a turn for the better, some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to reopen.

Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown

But most of the population are still confined to their homes, and shops, bars and public spaces will remain closed until at least April 26.

Lockdown restrictions have helped slow a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April, but they have tested the resolve of people cooped up inside their homes.

Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday the decision to restart some sectors of the economy was taken after consulting a committee of scientific experts. Any further winding down would depend on gains made against the virus, he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump intends to fire top coronavirus task force member
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci have recently been at growing odds with each other over the timing of coronavirus measures adopted by the White House.
Iran's death toll jumps to 4,585
The country reported 1,617 fresh cases in the coronavirus outbreak.
Russia confirms 18 new deaths
The numbers are rising despite measures taken by the Kremlin to curb the spread of the virus.
China reports 108 new coronavirus cases
Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported, both in Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged last December.
