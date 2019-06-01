taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spain: Patriots missiles may stay in Turkey for six more months

Madrid in the process of deciding the extension of Patriot Air Defense missiles in Turkey for the next six months.

AA | 01.06.2019 - 15:50..
Madrid is in a process of deciding the extension of Patriot air defense missiles in Turkey’s southern Adana province for the next six months, Spanish ambassador in Ankara said.

“Battery of Patriot missiles were deployed in Incirlik Airbase [in Adana province] at the request of Turkey through NATO. We are in the process of deciding extension for the next six months,” Juan Gonzalez-Barba told Anadolu Agency.

Spain’s Patriot air defense missiles were deployed in Adana in 2015. The missiles were deployed as part of Turkey's request for NATO assistance.

Gonzalez-Barba said that a total of 25 Spanish soldiers are currently operating in the NATO Command in Turkey's western city of Izmir. He added Navantia a Spanish state-owned engineering and technology company was responsible for designing and constructing TCG Anadolu aircraft carrier.

Spanish ambassador said the EU would gain after Turkey's accession. "We think that not only Turkey but the EU would gain from such a newcomer, we believe Turkey has so much to offer to the EU," Gonzalez-Barba said. "Turkey should be treated equally as the rest of [EU] candidates," he said, adding Turkey, for its part, also needed to meet some criteria. He went on to say that he did not know when Turkey would make it to the union, however, "it will end success for all of us."

