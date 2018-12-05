taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spain protests against far-right party Vox in Andalusia

Spontaneous demonstrations sprang up in southern Spain on Monday night to denounce rise of the anti-immigration group.

Haber Merkezi | 05.12.2018 - 09:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

A far-right party has won seats in a Spanish regional election for the first time since the country's military dictatorship ended in 1975.

With more than 99 percent of the votes counted late Sunday, the small Vox party took 12 seats, handing a majority to right-wing parties in the southern Spanish region governed by the Socialists for more than three decades.

Spain protests against far-right party Vox in Andalusia

"WE ARE NOT AFRAID"

Thousands of people marched in several cities in southern Spain last night to protest the rise of Vox. Anti-Vox demonstrations took place in provincial capitals across Andalusia, including Granada, Málaga and Seville, where marchers cried out slogans such as “We are not afraid.”

Spain protests against far-right party Vox in Andalusia

In Seville, hundreds of people marched from Plaza de la Encarnación to the regional assembly and City Hall. The protesters blocked traffic while chanting: “It’s fascism, not democracy,” and “Refugees welcome”

Spain protests against far-right party Vox in Andalusia

