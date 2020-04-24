Spain records 367 more fatalities

With 367 more official deaths registered on Friday, Spain saw the lowest COVID-19 daily death toll since March 20.

LOCKDOWN HAS TAKEN A DISTRESSING TOLL ON MANY RESIDENTS

After being devastated by the virus since mid-March, Spain has confirmed a total of 22,524 coronavirus deaths. Friday’s death toll is around one-third of what it was during the peak in early April.

On Friday, the Health Ministry registered 3,105 more recoveries and confirmed just 2,796 new infections with the gold-standard test.

In total, over 92,000 people have recovered and 219,764 have been confirmed to have been infected using both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody tests.

While the lockdown is proving effective, it has taken a distressing toll on many residents of Spain.

On Thursday, Cáritas, one of the largest charities in the country, said that petitions for help in Madrid have tripled since the start of the crisis. According to a press release, 40 percent of the people asking for help to cover their basic needs have never used the service before.