Spain registers drop in daily coronavirus deaths

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will ask Parliament to extend Spain’s state of emergency through May 9.

Spain registered 399 more deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus victims in the country to 20,852, according to the Health Ministry.

This is the lowest daily death toll registered in the country since March 22.

SPAIN HAS THE SECOND-MOST CASES IN THE WORLD

On Monday, the country also passed the 200,000 mark for confirmed cases, after finding another 4,266 infections.

Sunday, when the daily death toll dipped to 410, emergency health chief Fernando Simon said the data “gives us hope,” but added the caveat that data from the weekends can be delayed. Yesterday was the first time the daily death toll has fallen below 500 since March 23.

Spain’s official death count only includes people who were tested and confirmed to have the disease. It leaves out those who died without tests in care homes, private dwellings, or even hospitals due to limited resources.

UK to start using blood plasma for treatment
Patients in Turkey are being received convalescent plasma therapy since the beginning of the outbreak.
Russia's coronavirus cases over 47,000
According to the country's emergency team, almost half of new cases are asymptomatic.
New York City mayor slams Trump over the outbreak
Criticizing the relief package given to the city, Mayor De Blasio said: Are you telling New York City to drop dead?
Coronavirus cases hit 2.4 million globally
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the death toll approached 166,000 with nearly 624,000 recoveries.
