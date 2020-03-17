taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.477
Euro
7.1181
Altın
1498.05
Borsa
85264.98
Gram Altın
309.982
Bitcoin
34676.03

Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491

Spain’s confirmed case number surges to over 11,000, with virus-killing 491 people so far.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 16:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The coronavirus pandemic is becoming increasingly apparent in Spain’s hospitals, which registered a total of 491 deaths on Tuesday, with 182 more people compared to a day earlier.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS HAVE BEEN EFFECTED

The number of confirmed cases in the country also jumped up nearly 2,000 in one day to 11,178, according to the Health Ministry. According to Fernando Simon, the head of Spain’s emergency services, approximately 455 healthcare workers have been infected.

Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491

Spain, the world’s fourth-worst affected country by the virus, has been on full lockdown since Saturday night.

At the moment, there are 563 coronavirus patients in Spain’s intensive care units, with over half of them in Madrid. The death rate in Madrid has been 7.3% so far, but there are many cases yet to be confirmed.

Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491

On Monday, Ignacio Aguado, vice president of Madrid, called on Spain’s Health Ministry to urgently bring in more material such as ventilators, masks, monitoring machines and protective gear for healthcare workers.

Madrid plans to open hotels that will act as hospitals for patients with less severe symptoms beginning Wednesday.

Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491

Since at least Sunday, Spain has only been testing people who need to be hospitalized and have an acute respiratory infection. There are some exceptions, like healthcare workers and politicians, who can get tested easier.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988 in Iran
According to the Iranian ministry, a total of 5,389 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.
China slams Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet
Instead of calling the deadly disease which has killed more than 6,500 worldwide by coronavirus, Trump used the term of Chinese virus to lay the blame for the virus at China's door.
Airbus suspends production in France, Spain amid outbreak
The company had drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France was placed under a drastic lockdown due to coronavirus.
Refugees await at Greek-Turkish border
Turkey had stopped trying to block asylum seekers from reaching the Greek border by land late last month.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
224
Avrupalılar stok yapıyor
Avrupalılar stok yapıyor
360
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
287
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
145
Umrecinin gözünden karantina odası
Umrecinin gözünden karantina odası
234
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
199
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
728
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir