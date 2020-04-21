Spain sees 430 more deaths in last 24 hours

Five weeks into a lockdown, Spain registered 430 more coronavirus deaths and nearly 5,500 new contagions on Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The number of daily deaths is slightly up from Monday, but far below the average over the last week. In total, 21,282 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives from corovirus in Spain.

205,602 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE SO FAR

Although the lockdown began on March 14, Spain continues to register thousands of contagions each day. On Tuesday, the country confirmed 5,392 infections, bringing the total to 205,602.

Only the United States has more confirmed cases than Spain.

Yet Spain has also recently introduced rapid blood tests which can detect antibodies that emerge after infection. These tests are being used in essential workers, as well as in a government study of a sample population to understand the true prevalence of the virus in the country.

So far, the country has identified coronavirus in 1,424 people who were asymptomatic.