taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9646
Euro
7.5457
Altın
1678.64
Borsa
97736.24
Gram Altın
375.743
Bitcoin
47411.19

Spain sees 430 more deaths in last 24 hours

Nearly 5,500 new coronavirus infections confirmed and 430 more deaths, Health Ministry reported.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Spain sees 430 more deaths in last 24 hours

Five weeks into a lockdown, Spain registered 430 more coronavirus deaths and nearly 5,500 new contagions on Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The number of daily deaths is slightly up from Monday, but far below the average over the last week. In total, 21,282 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives from corovirus in Spain.

205,602 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE SO FAR

Although the lockdown began on March 14, Spain continues to register thousands of contagions each day. On Tuesday, the country confirmed 5,392 infections, bringing the total to 205,602.

Only the United States has more confirmed cases than Spain.

Spain sees 430 more deaths in last 24 hours

Yet Spain has also recently introduced rapid blood tests which can detect antibodies that emerge after infection. These tests are being used in essential workers, as well as in a government study of a sample population to understand the true prevalence of the virus in the country.

So far, the country has identified coronavirus in 1,424 people who were asymptomatic.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UN warns food crisis over coronavirus
Many major EU countries employ foreign people for agricultural production, but closing borders due to the pandemic will further hit these countries' production.
US seeks to buy 75 million barrels of oil for reserve
Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.
Trump suspends immigration into US
The announcement came amid criticism against the president and his administration for their alleged failure to tackle the global disease, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the country.
Israel’s death toll climbs to 181
According to the latest data from the country's ministry, 170 new cases bring the tally to 13,883.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
250
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
55
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
121
Çin’de koronavirüsü yenen doktorların ten rengi değişti
Çin’de koronavirüsü yenen doktorların ten rengi değişti
142
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
232
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
117
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
261
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir