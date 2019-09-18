taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6821
Euro
6.2803
Altın
1502.84
Borsa
101207.89
Gram Altın
274.68
Bitcoin
57812.95

Spain to hold fourth election in four years

Pedro Sanchez, who became prime minister in June 2018 when the conservatives were ousted over a corruption scandal, stayed on as acting premier after the April snap election.

REUTERS | 18.09.2019 - 12:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Spain will hold its fourth election in four years on Nov. 10 after rival parties failed to break a months-long impasse in a deeply fragmented parliament, with no guarantee the repeat vote will make it any easier for them to form a government.

NO MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT

Spain, with the fourth-largest economy in the European Union’s euro currency zone, has been in political limbo since the Socialists emerged as the biggest party in a parliamentary election in April without enough seats to govern on their own.

Party leaders have spent more time blaming one another for the impasse than negotiating to put together a government, and a flurry of last-minute calls and initiatives on Monday and Tuesday failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Spain to hold fourth election in four years

"There is no majority (in parliament) that guarantees the formation of a government, which pushes us into a repeat election on Nov. 10," Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez told an evening news conference.

Opinion polls show a new election might not end the impasse, with the Socialists winning more seats but still unable to win enough seats in the 350-member parliament to secure a majority on their own.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

Hillary Clinton, FETÖ'cü Enes Kanter'i ağırladı

103
Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

Netanyahu'nun oğlunun İsrail paylaşımı İstanbul'dan çıktı

61
Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

Erdoğan'dan AB ile vize serbestisi hakkında genelge

173
Adnan Oktar: Oynamaktan çok rahatsızım

Adnan Oktar: Oynamaktan çok rahatsızım

128
Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

Gamze Erçel'den göbek şov

28
Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

Hatay’da 25 farklı noktada orman yangını

85
Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

Ahmet Kural'ın aşk dolu bakışları

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir