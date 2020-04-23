taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 22,157

The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 22,157

The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.

"EPIDEMIC PEAKED ON APRIL 2"

That was slightly higher than the previous day when 435 people died. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before.

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 22,157

Spanish health officials believe the epidemic peaked on April 2 when 950 people died over 24 hours, nearly three weeks after the government imposed a strict lockdown, effectively confining almost 47 million citizens to home to slow the spread of the virus.

