Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,300

The latest death toll is an increase from 1,002 on Friday, according to the health ministry.

21.03.2020 - 16:30
Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the country’s Health Ministry latest data.

SPAIN IS IN THE FIRST WEEK OF A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 24,926 on Saturday from 19,980 in the previous tally announced on Friday.

“It is true that in serious patients that belong to high risk groups, the number of fatalities is going to be higher,” said Fernando Simon, director of Spain’s Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

“We are trying with the autonomous regions and with the health ministry to guarantee the highest amounts of survival, but in some cases this cannot be guaranteed."

People are only allowed to leave their homes for work that cannot be done from home, grocery shopping, and to care for pets or vulnerable persons in the country.

