The coronavirus death toll in Spain has reached 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight, the health ministry said on Monday.

ONE OF THE WORST-HIT COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD

The number of cases registered in Spain rose to 33,089 up from 28,572 cases on Sunday.

The country’s coronavirus patient numbers have been increasing steadily as it is the second-strogest hit country in Europe by the disease. Italy has a total of 59,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,476 deaths.