taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7342
Euro
7.2869
Altın
1618.28
Borsa
89552.61
Gram Altın
350.572
Bitcoin
45018.05

Spain’s lockdown to be extended till end of April

Spain has one of the strictest quarantines in the world. Since the beginning, no one has been allowed to leave their homes for anything non-essential.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Spain’s lockdown to be extended till end of April

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that the country will continue with its strict lockdown measures until at least April 25.

"WE ARE GETTING CLOSE"

“Flattening the curve was our first objective. We’re getting close. But I ask everyone for sacrifice and resistance... The next objective is to reduce infections even more until the number of new contagions is lower than the number of people recovering each day,” said Sanchez in a televised address on Saturday.

Spain’s lockdown to be extended till end of April

The original practice of quarantine began during the 14th century when ships arriving in Venice from ports suffering from the plague would have to wait for 40 days at dock. Spain’s quarantine, which began on March 14, will now last at least 45 days.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK reports 708 coronavirus deaths in one day
As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died, the Department of Health said.
Study shows masks reduce spread of coronavirus
According to the experts, wearing face masks helps slow the spread of coronavirus.
Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000
Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, over 55,000 cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
163
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
460
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
239
Maske kullanımının önemini anlatan video
Maske kullanımının önemini anlatan video
137
Trabzon'da jandarmaya engel olmaya çalıştılar
Trabzon'da jandarmaya engel olmaya çalıştılar
644
Serel Yereli'den çocuk açıklaması
Serel Yereli'den çocuk açıklaması
238
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
221
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir