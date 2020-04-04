Spain’s lockdown to be extended till end of April

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that the country will continue with its strict lockdown measures until at least April 25.

"WE ARE GETTING CLOSE"

“Flattening the curve was our first objective. We’re getting close. But I ask everyone for sacrifice and resistance... The next objective is to reduce infections even more until the number of new contagions is lower than the number of people recovering each day,” said Sanchez in a televised address on Saturday.

The original practice of quarantine began during the 14th century when ships arriving in Venice from ports suffering from the plague would have to wait for 40 days at dock. Spain’s quarantine, which began on March 14, will now last at least 45 days.