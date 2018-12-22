taraftar değil haberciyiz
Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

Police used tear gas on Catalan protesters and arrested 13 during protests on Friday as the Spanish cabinet met in the regional capital of Barcelona.

22.12.2018 - 12:04
  World
  2. World
Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

Catalan separatists blocked roads and rallied in their thousands yesterday as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez brought a Cabinet meeting to regional capital Barcelona in both a show of central power and an attempt at negotiation.

Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

There were some violent scenes as masked protesters threw missiles and railings at police. A total of 12 people were arrested and 28 police officers were injured throughout the morning protests, before further demonstrations in the evening.

Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters WATCH

Catalan government described the visit as a “provocation” because it coincided with the anniversary of an election last year, which was imposed by the previous Spanish government after it had introduced a direct rule in the region.

Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

Secession supporters used tyres and rubbish to barricade highways from before dawn, and thronged the streets of Barcelona in their thousands, many flying the striped Estelada, the Catalan independence flag that bears a lone star.

Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

Some set off flares and burned an image of King Felipe VI. Emergency services said 32 people suffered injuries. Police dragged dozens away and arrested 13.

Spanish riot police clash with Catalan protesters

