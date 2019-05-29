Special counsel Mueller to make statement on Russia probe

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

THE FIRST TIME HE WILL SPEAK PUBLICY

It will be the first time he will speak publicly about his investigation since his report was published in April. Mueller concluded there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Moscow, but declined to make a judgment on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.