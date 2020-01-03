taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft crashes in Thambapillai

Four confirmed dead after the plane crash.

03.01.2020
At least four people, including two pilots of the Sri Lanka Air Force, died after their aircraft crashed in the central Uva province on Friday.

OBSERVATION MISSION

Two observers and the pilots were inside the Y-12 aircraft as it crashed early morning in a hilly area near Haputale town, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Colombo.

Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft crashes in Thambapillai WATCH

According to an official of the Sri Lanka Air Force, the aircraft was engaging in an observation mission at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was still not determined, however, the air force has also appointed a special team to conduct investigations into the incident.

