Sri Lanka attacks were response to Christchurch

Ruwan Wijewardene told that investigations had shown the attack was carried out in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch.

REUTERS | 23.04.2019 - 13:26..
Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bomb attacks were retaliation for a recent attack on mosques in New Zealand, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday, adding that two domestic Islamist groups were believed to be responsible.

NO GROUP HAS YET TO CLAIM RESPONSIBILITY

“The initial investigation has revealed that this was in retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attack,” junior minister for defense Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

Sri Lanka attacks were response to Christchurch

“It was done by National Thawheed Jama’ut along with JMI,” he said, referring to another local group, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim.

