Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning

Decision taken during a meeting of National Security Council chaired by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

AA | 23.04.2019 - 09:47..
  World
  2. World
Sri Lanka has declared April 23 a national day of mourning after a series of deadly bombings over the weekend, local media reported Monday.

310 DEAD, 500 INJURED

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. Sirisena is also expected to meet with foreign diplomats to seek international assistance. Three children of Danish retail billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the bombings.

At least 310 people were killed and more than 500 injured in a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in three Sri Lankan cities on Easter Sunday.

The blasts struck churches in Colombo’s Kochchikade district and Negombo and Batticaloa cities as well as the Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and Shangri-La hotels.

Thirty-nine foreign nationals, including two from Turkey, were killed in the attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

