Sri Lanka enforces ban on burqa after terror attacks

A week after bombs ripped through the island nation Sri Lanka on Easter, the government on Monday enforced a ban on clothing covering face.

NEW STATUTE

President Maithripala Sirisena’s office said covering the face “in order to avoid the identification” of a person is being banned to ensure public safety. Sirisena took the decision under the Emergency Regulations. “All kinds of clothes covering the face that prevents the identification of citizens and causing security risk are prohibited,” said the order.

The ban was brought to the agenda at a Cabinet held last week. On Easter Sunday, at least 253 people were killed and 500 injured when eight explosions targeted various locations in and outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The bombings hit churches in the cities of Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa, as well as Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and Shangri La hotels in Colombo.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks. A week late on the first Sunday after Easter, no mass was held in any church across the country. People either prayed near churches or in homes even as curfew in the country was lifted, barring the areas in Kalmunai, Sammanthurai and Chavalakade.