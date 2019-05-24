taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0841
Euro
6.8135
Altın
1281.44
Borsa
85730.45
Gram Altın
250.959

Storms killed at least three people in Oklahoma

The latest in a line of destructive storms pounding the central US killed at least three people as tornadoes raked across Missouri while heavy rain flooded rivers in Oklahoma.

REUTERS | 24.05.2019 - 12:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The three deaths and several injuries were recorded in and around Golden City, Missouri, some 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Joplin where a tornado touched down on Wednesday evening, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

THREE DEAD

The casualties brought the week’s weather-related death toll to at least seven, as forecasters said the rain and threat of damaging winds were not expected to let up.

Storms killed at least three people in Oklahoma

Isaid meteorologist Mark Chenard of the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

A system of showers stretched from the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma north to Nebraska on Thursday, threatening to bring more flooding, Chenard said. A diminished threat of tornadoes will persist from the Texas Panhandle through Kansas, he said.

Storms killed at least three people in Oklahoma

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

İki çocuk babası 160 TL’lik borç için tecavüze uğradı

412
İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

89
CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

CHP Genel Merkezi'ne gelen 3 anket

288
İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

42
Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

98
MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

364
Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

Hasan Şaş'ın stattaki görevliye saldırdığı anlar

243
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir