Strikes across France hit transportation

Last year, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government dropped plans to increase taxes on fuel for passenger cars after the yellow vest movement against the plan morphed into a nationwide and often violent anti-government protest.

THE NINTH DAY OF THE STRIKES

Meanwhile French public transport systems remain paralyzed by the strike against planned pension reforms.

Transport systems were paralyzed on Friday as unions at state railway SNCF and Paris public transport system RATP extended their strike against the changes.

Today marks the ninth day of strikes against pension reform by workers from SNCF and RATP.

Just one in four TGV trains are running, while Eurostar is still currently planning to run a reduced timetable until December 15 as the strike action is impacting its ability to deliver the usual timetable.