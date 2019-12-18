taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.908
Euro
6.5806
Altın
1477.15
Borsa
111073.69
Gram Altın
280.409
Bitcoin
39583.77

Strikes continue against Macron’s pension reform

Doctors, pharmacists, and nurses went on strike to save a once-vaunted public hospital system that's struggling after years of cost cuts in France.

REUTERS | 18.12.2019 - 09:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Workers from across France including doctors, joined transport workers in nationwide strikes.

THOUSANDS OF DOCTORS TOOK TO THE STREETS IN CITIES

France’s transport networks were crippled and schools shut on a thirteenth day of strikes, but there was not the pick-up in faltering momentum that union chiefs had hoped for in nationwide protests, even as private-sector workers joined in.

Strikes continue against Macron’s pension reform

In Paris, police fired tear gas and charged to disperse demonstrators from the Place de la Nation, though there was none of the rioting and looting that marked the yellow vest protests against high living costs late last year.

Strikes continue against Macron’s pension reform

French workers receive among the world’s most generous state pensions through a system divided into dozens of separate schemes. Macron’s government says privileges for various categories of workers make it unfair, and wants a “points” system to treat contributions from all workers equally. Unions say this amounts to an attack on hard-earned benefits.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye Rusya'dan şeker ithal etti

Türkiye Rusya'dan şeker ithal etti

647
Uygur Türkleri konusunda ABD'den Mesut Özil'e destek

Uygur Türkleri konusunda ABD'den Mesut Özil'e destek

73
İtalya'nın peşmergeye yardımları devam edecek

İtalya'nın peşmergeye yardımları devam edecek

27
Fatih Altaylı, Erdoğan'la namaz anısını anlattı

Fatih Altaylı, Erdoğan'la namaz anısını anlattı

21
Fransa Kamerunlu gençleri askere alacak

Fransa Kamerunlu gençleri askere alacak

17
Fransa'da doktorlar da sokaklarda

Fransa'da doktorlar da sokaklarda

25
Malatyalı öğretmenden yeni buluş: Adem Teorisi

Malatyalı öğretmenden yeni buluş: Adem Teorisi

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir