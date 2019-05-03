Strong intellectual partnership awaits Turkey and Canada

A strong intellectual partnership is waiting Turkey and Canada in the future, Canada’s ambassador to Turkey said Thursday.

"THIS IS THE FUTURE WE EXPECT"

"When I look ahead, I foresee a strong intellectual partnership based on the growing ties in education between our countries," Chris Cooter said at a conference in eastern Turkey. "This is the future we expect."

Cooter stressed that Canada is willing to cooperate on new technologies, including artificial intelligence, robots and quantum encrypting, with Turkish colleagues with educational institutions such as Carleton and Waterloo universities led by Turkish-Canadian personnel.