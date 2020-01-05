Students killed in device explosion in Burkina Faso

At least 14 students were killed on Saturday morning in northwestern Burkina Faso after a bus they were traveling in stepped on a mine, authorities said.

SCHOOL BUS STEPPED ON MINE

"A transport vehicle stepped on an explosive device this Saturday morning in the Toeni area of [northwestern] Sourou province. A bus transporting students to the city of Toma stepped on a mine," local media said quoting a security source.

"The provisional toll is 14 dead, and 4 seriously injured," it added.

According to the Surveillance and Intervention Rapid Action Group in West Africa, the incident took place between the villages of Donkou and Dagale.