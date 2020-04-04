taraftar değil haberciyiz
Study shows masks reduce spread of coronavirus

According to the experts, wearing face masks helps slow the spread of coronavirus.

REUTERS
Face masks could help limit the spread of coronavirus, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses.

THEY CAN SLOW CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

In the study, the use of surgical masks by sufferers significantly reduced the number of flu viruses detectable in droplets released through breathing and coughing.

It also reduced the number of seasonal coronaviruses - among the causes of common colds - detectable in the air as suspended microdroplets, or aerosols. The study did not look at the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Wearing a mask may be the best weapon against coronavirus WATCH

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK reports 708 coronavirus deaths in one day
As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died, the Department of Health said.
Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000
Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, over 55,000 cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain
Only Italy has a death toll higher than Spain with over 14,600 reported fatalities.
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
163
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
458
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
237
Maske kullanımının önemini anlatan video
Maske kullanımının önemini anlatan video
134
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
220
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
334
İspanya'da korkunç bilanço: 11 bin 744 ölü
İspanya'da korkunç bilanço: 11 bin 744 ölü
104
