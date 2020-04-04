Study shows masks reduce spread of coronavirus

Face masks could help limit the spread of coronavirus, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses.

THEY CAN SLOW CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

In the study, the use of surgical masks by sufferers significantly reduced the number of flu viruses detectable in droplets released through breathing and coughing.

It also reduced the number of seasonal coronaviruses - among the causes of common colds - detectable in the air as suspended microdroplets, or aerosols. The study did not look at the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Wearing a mask may be the best weapon against coronavirus WATCH