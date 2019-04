One of New York City's busiest subway stations was evacuated after commuters heard an 'explosion' and the area filled with smoke following a fire.

Footage from yesterday shows panicked travelers walking through the smoke from the 4 Train towards the exit at Union Square.

The fire at the station, which is the city's fourth busiest, was caused by debris on the track, a NYPD Transit spokesperson confirmed.

Subway station evacuated after fire in New York WATCH