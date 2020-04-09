Subway to identify non-mask wearing passengers in China

In yet more measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic, China will fit smart surveillance systems in the capital Beijing's subway lines to identify passengers not wearing masks.

Authorities have fitted subway trains with numerous high-resolution cameras to stop passengers without masks from boarding.

CAMERAS WILL CAPTURE THE PASSENGERS' IMAGES

Beijing Subway Limited, which operates the metro lines, told state-run Xinhua news on Thursday that the cameras would capture passengers' images and transmit them to an intelligent background system for analysis and calculation which could identify whether they were wearing masks, waving for help or fainting.

The new system will also reflect information on passenger density and air conditioning in individual cars on carriage windows, which will function as screens.

Also sensing equipment will be installed in the cabins of train operators to detect whether they are tired or distracted by constant monitoring of facial features.

Regular vocal prompts will remind them in case of any problem.