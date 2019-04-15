taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sudan military council orders restructure of the army

The army also established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years.

AA | 15.04.2019 - 16:02..
The head of Sudan's transitional military council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, on Monday ordered a restructure of the army's Joint Staff Command.

THE STRUCTURE IN THE ARMY

The restructure includes the appointment of General Hashim Abdul Mutalib Ahmed Babikir as a new head of the Joint Staff Command and General Mohamed Osman al-Hussein as his deputy. Navy Admiral Abdullah al-Matari al-Fardi was appointed Inspector-General of the Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Adam Harun Idris as head of the Joint Operations Command.

Sudan military council orders restructure of the army

Lieutenant General Magdi Ibrahim Osman was also appointed head of the Ground Force, Air Force Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Mohamed as head of Air Force and Navy Lieutenant General Magdy Sayyed Omar as head of the Navy.

Sudan military council orders restructure of the army

Last week, the Sudanese army ousted longtime al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his rule.

On Saturday, Burhan pledged large-scale political and economic reforms and vowed to put on trial those involved in the killing of the protesters as well as corruption under the old regime.

