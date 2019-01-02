taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.296
Euro
6.0912
Altın
1286.72
Borsa
91270.48
Gram Altın
219.137

Sudan political parties call for ‘transitional council’

The country has been rocked by protest amid mounting public frustration over inflation, commodity shortages.

AA | 02.01.2019 - 09:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Sudanese National Front for Change (NFC) and the Umma Party have both announced their intention to submit a memorandum to President Omar al-Bashir demanding the appointment of a “transitional council” to temporarily run the country’s affairs.  The announcement was made at a Tuesday press conference organized by the NFC, an umbrella group of political parties, and the Umma Party led by Mubarak al-Fadil, a former deputy prime minister.

CALL FOR THE DISSOLUTION OF BOTH CHAMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

The NFC’s 22 member-parties include the Reform Now Party led by Ghazi Salahuddin and the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood.  The planned memorandum will reportedly call for an interim council to govern the country until a national government -- consisting of technocrats and party representatives -- can be drawn up.

The Reform Now Party’s Salahuddin, for his part, said the party’s political bureau had decided to withdraw from the government.  “Political parties are lagging behind the street, which is united and which continues to stage demonstrations to demand al-Bashir’s departure,” he said. “We must work on bridging the gap between the street and the political parties,” he added.

Over the course of the past two weeks, demonstrations have rocked several Sudanese states amid mounting public frustration over rampant inflation and acute commodity shortages.   The authorities say that at least 19 people have been killed in the demonstrations, which kicked off in earnest in mid-December.

Opposition groups, meanwhile, put the death toll at closer to 40.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
2018'de İstanbul Almanların gözdesi oldu

2018'de İstanbul Almanların gözdesi oldu

59
Hazal Kaya evleniyor

Hazal Kaya evleniyor

13
Fatih gemisi sonuç almaya çok yakın

Fatih gemisi sonuç almaya çok yakın

110
Kim Jong: Trump'la ikinci görüşmeye hazırız

Kim Jong: Trump'la ikinci görüşmeye hazırız

16
İzzet Yıldızhan'ın dövmeli çocukları

İzzet Yıldızhan'ın dövmeli çocukları

34
İran ABD yaptırımlarına direnmeye çalışıyor

İran ABD yaptırımlarına direnmeye çalışıyor

17
Almanya’da sürücü, aracıyla yabancıların arasına daldı

Almanya’da sürücü, aracıyla yabancıların arasına daldı

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir