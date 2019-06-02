taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sudanece forces killed one civilian in Khartoum

Sudanese forces reportedly open fire near sit-in protests in Khartoum.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 09:00..
Forces belong to the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support have surrounded the Nile Street in the capital Khartoum for reportedly implementing a "security plan" around the weeks-long sit-in.

ONE CIVILIAN KILLED

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, eyewitnesses said the security forces surrounded the street from the eastern and western directions. On Thursday, a civilian was shot dead in the same area, "as a result of fire opened by the regular forces," according to the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA).

Sudanece forces killed one civilian in Khartoum

On the same day, the country’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced that the sit-in, which has been staged in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum, became a "security threat and a threat to the cohesion of the country."

Sudanece forces killed one civilian in Khartoum

The deadly incident occurred on the second day of a nationwide general strike organized by opposition groups with a view to pressuring Sudan’s TMC to relinquish power to a civilian authority. Early in April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

