Sudanese forces killed five protesters in Khartoum

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) said security forces have used excessive force to disperse the sit-in.

03.06.2019 - 10:56
At least five protesters were killed and scores injured as Sudanese security forces moved in to clear the main protest camp near the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum, according to protest organizers.

5 DEAD, SCORES INJURED

“Militias belong to the government have aggressively attacked thousands of civilians in the sit-in,” The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) said in a statement.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said five protesters were killed and many others injured as security forces cleared the camp. Opposition negotiator Abbas Medani was reportedly injured during the dispersal, according to eyewitnesses.

Sudanese forces killed five protesters in Khartoum

The sit-in near the army headquarters has been a magnet point for protesters to demand the Transitional Military Council (TMC) hand over power to a civilian government.

“We are holding the TMC responsible of what happened this morning,” SPA said, going on to call on protesters “to join the sit-in to resist this attempt”.

Sudanese forces killed five protesters in Khartoum

In early April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule. The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections. Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power at the earliest possible date to a civilian authority.

