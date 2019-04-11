taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.71885
Euro
6.46235
Altın
1304.145
Borsa
97233.97
Gram Altın
239.913

Sudan's Bashir steps down

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has stepped down and consultations are underway to form a transitional council to run the country, government sources and a provincial minister said on Thursday.

REUTERS | 11.04.2019 - 12:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur, Adel Mahjoub Hussein, told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that “there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down.”

THOUSANDS OF SUDANESE WENT TO THE STREET

Sudanese sources confirmed the report and told Reuters Bashir was at the presidential residence under “heavy guard.” The military will make an announcement soon, state television said as troops were deployed in Khartoum.

Sudan's Bashir steps down

“The armed forces will present an important statement shortly. Be ready for it,” the announcement on state television read, without giving further details.

Sudan's Bashir steps down

The army and security services deployed troops around the defense ministry and on major roads and bridges in the capital as thousands of people flocked to an anti-government protest outside the ministry, a Reuters witness said.

Sudan's Bashir steps down

Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the center of Khartoum in jubilation, dancing and chanting anti-Bashir slogans.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sudan'da darbe

Sudan'da darbe

302
CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

394
Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

404
Ezgi Mola: Sülalesiyle birlikte yok olsun

Ezgi Mola: Sülalesiyle birlikte yok olsun

116
Sudan'daki darbede ABD'nin parmağı var

Sudan'daki darbede ABD'nin parmağı var

102
Gerçek hayatta 750 bin lira ödüllü PUBG organizasyonu

Gerçek hayatta 750 bin lira ödüllü PUBG organizasyonu

29
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir