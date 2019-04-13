taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sudan's security and intelligence chief resigns

Sudan’s security and intelligence chief, Salah Gosh, resigned on Saturday, Sudanese TV reported.

AA | 13.04.2019 - 16:33..
Days after the president's ouster, Sudan’s security and intelligence chief Salah Gosh has resigned, the country’s ruling military council said on Saturday.

RESIGNATION WAS APPROVED

The resignation was approved by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, the body said in a statement.

Sudan's security and intelligence chief resigns

The resignation came one day after Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf -- who announced the president's ouster -- quit as head of the military council and appointed Burhan in his place.

On Thursday, Sudan's military deposed President Omar al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his rule.

The military also established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years.

