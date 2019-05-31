taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8803
Euro
6.575
Altın
1295.23
Borsa
89595.19
Gram Altın
244.986

Suicide attack killed 4 in Kabul

The attack comes a day after an identical assault by Daesh militants on the Marshal Fahim National Defense University in Kabul that killed six people.

AA | 31.05.2019 - 11:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A suicide car bombing aimed at a US military convoy killed at least four civilians in the Afghan capital Kabul, an official confirmed on Friday.

FOUR DEAD THREE INJURED

The attack took place in the Wazeer Qala area on a highway to the city of Jalalabad to the east of Kabul during the morning rush-hour, Interior Ministry Spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told Anadolu Agency.

A suicide car packed with explosives rammed into an armored US military convoy, killing four civilians in the vicinity and injuring three others, he said.

Suicide attack killed 4 in Kabul

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission has yet to comment on the attack, though the local BBC Pashto reported at least four American soldiers were also injured in the bombing claimed by the Taliban.

In a statement posted on the social media, the insurgents claimed that 10 foreign soldiers have been killed and two armored vehicles destroyed.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu, imam hatiplilerin iftarına katıldı

Kılıçdaroğlu, imam hatiplilerin iftarına katıldı

783
Gazişehir Gaziantep Süper Lig'de

Gazişehir Gaziantep Süper Lig'de

102
Hindistan'da güzellik yarışması adayları alay konusu oldu

Hindistan'da güzellik yarışması adayları alay konusu oldu

19
Şenol Güneş: Oyuncularım olumlu ama yeterli değil

Şenol Güneş: Oyuncularım olumlu ama yeterli değil

40
Haluk Levent şimdi de atanamayanların dilinde

Haluk Levent şimdi de atanamayanların dilinde

32
Trump, Serkan Gölge'yi geri aldığı için memnun

Trump, Serkan Gölge'yi geri aldığı için memnun

279
Bayram tatili öncesi sürücülere kör nokta uyarısı

Bayram tatili öncesi sürücülere kör nokta uyarısı

15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir