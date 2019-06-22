Suicide attack killed ten in Baghdad mosque

At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded on Friday when a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, according to a local security source.

TEN DEAD, THIRTY INJURED

The attack, carried out by an unknown assailant wearing an explosive belt, targeted a mosque in the Al-Baladiyat district of eastern Baghdad, Police Captain Ahmed Khalaf told Anadolu Agency.

Following the attack, ambulances transported 10 bodies and about 30 injured victims of the blast to hospitals, he added.