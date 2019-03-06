taraftar değil haberciyiz
Suicide attack kills 21 in Afghanistan

Five attackers storm construction company close to domestic airport in Nangarhar province.

AA | 06.03.2019 - 13:36..
A complex suicide attack followed by gunfight claimed at least 21 lives in eastern Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

THE ATTACK OCCURRED NEAR A DOMESTIC AİRPORT IN THE NANGARHAR PROVICE

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, told Anadolu Agency that five attackers stormed the EBE construction company compound early in the morning in the Behsud district on the outskirts of provincial capital, Jalalabad city.

Suicide attack kills 21 in Afghanistan

He confirmed 16 company employees and all five attackers were killed in the attack that ended at around noon time.The domestic airport also serves as a military base on the main Kabul-Jalalabad highway in east of the country.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Located at a distance of some 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) from the Afghan capital Kabul, the Nangarhar province is marred by pro-Daesh militancy for quite some time now with the militants having a number of bastions in areas close to Pakistan’s restive tribal belt.

