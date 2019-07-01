Suicide attack kills ten in Kabul

At least ten people were killed and 65 more injured in a suicide bombing, followed by gunfight at a Defense Ministry’s installation in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, officials and local media confirmed.

According to the Government Media Information Centre in Kabul, it was a suicide attack in the vicinity of the Pul-e-Mehmood Khan close to the old Bazar neighborhood.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent witnessed the exchange of fire at the Ministry of Defense's logistic department in the area. School children were among the injured.

According to the local Salam Afghanistan radio, at least ten people got killed in the attack. The blast site is close to the Afghanistan Football Federation and Ghazi Stadium, a private TV channel and residential compounds, local broadcaster Tolo news reported.

Quoting Football Federation officials, the broadcaster reported that at least 16 members of the federation were wounded. The explosion also damaged the federation building. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.