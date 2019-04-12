taraftar değil haberciyiz
Sulawesi Island hit by 6.9 magnitude quake: Indonesia

Tsunami warning issued following the earthquake in the southwest of archipelago.

AA | 12.04.2019 - 17:01..
An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck Indonesia on Friday, with authorities calling a tsunami alert, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

6.9 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE

The epicenter of the tremor was located to the southeast of Sulawesi Island, with a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), according to the agency.

A tsunami warning was issued following the quake, while there have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

On Sept. 28, 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and its resulting tsunami hit Palu, Indonesia, killing 4,340.

