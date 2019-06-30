taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

Sundan government warn of saboteurs in mass rallies

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudan’s military establishment deposed al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

AA | 30.06.2019 - 09:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Sudan’s ruling military council has warned of the presence of “saboteurs” in planned opposition protests on Sunday.

MASS MEETING

Demonstrators are planning mass rallies on Sunday to pile pressure on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand over power to a civilian government.

Sunday’s protests are the first since Sudanese security forces dispersed a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters on June 3 that left scores dead.

Sundan government warn of saboteurs in mass rallies

“There is a mass demonstration, but there are saboteurs and people who have certain agendas,” TMC deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo told a rally in Khartoum. “We don’t want problems or sedition,” he said.

Sundan government warn of saboteurs in mass rallies

Dagalo, who is also the chief of the country's Rapid Support Forces, denied that the ruling military council was an extension of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir. “The changes taking place in Sudan are real,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

43
'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

22
Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

11
Emekli imam yaşadığı sokağı taşlarla süsledi

Emekli imam yaşadığı sokağı taşlarla süsledi

20
Copa America'da Peru, Uruguay'ı penaltılarda eledi

Copa America'da Peru, Uruguay'ı penaltılarda eledi

11
Küçükçekmece’de küçük kıza taciz iddiası

Küçükçekmece’de küçük kıza taciz iddiası

47
Belediye işçisi, yavru köpeği faraşa koyup dereye attı

Belediye işçisi, yavru köpeği faraşa koyup dereye attı

28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir