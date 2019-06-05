Suspect arrested after Islamophobic attack in Germany

A man who shouted anti-Muslim slurs in a tram and then stabbed a young person with a knife on Friday night has been arrested, German police said on Wednesday.

The 27-year old suspect confessed to the stabbing after he was arrested by special police forces at his home in the northern city of Bremen. He was taken to a medical center for psychiatric examination, according to the police. The 16-year old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his neck and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Germany has witnessed growing Islamophobia in recent years fueled by propaganda from far-right parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.