taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7081
Euro
6.4304
Altın
1334.72
Borsa
90345.63
Gram Altın
245.224

Suspect arrested after Islamophobic attack in Germany

The 27-year old suspect shouted anti-Muslim slurs and seriously injured teenager in a tram.

AA | 05.06.2019 - 17:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A man who shouted anti-Muslim slurs in a tram and then stabbed a young person with a knife on Friday night has been arrested, German police said on Wednesday.

VICTIM IS RECEIVING AT THE HOSPITAL

The 27-year old suspect confessed to the stabbing after he was arrested by special police forces at his home in the northern city of Bremen. He was taken to a medical center for psychiatric examination, according to the police. The 16-year old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his neck and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Germany has witnessed growing Islamophobia in recent years fueled by propaganda from far-right parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bulgaristan'dan ABD'den alınan F-16'lara tepki

Bulgaristan'dan ABD'den alınan F-16'lara tepki

56
A Haber'in bayram namazı canlı yayını olay oldu

A Haber'in bayram namazı canlı yayını olay oldu

860
TEM'de otomobil tırla çarpıştı: 5 ölü

TEM'de otomobil tırla çarpıştı: 5 ölü

188
Trump'tan 'edepsiz' açıklaması

Trump'tan 'edepsiz' açıklaması

36
Deniz Akkaya'dan Binali Yıldırım tepkilerine açıklama

Deniz Akkaya'dan Binali Yıldırım tepkilerine açıklama

125
Erkek öğrenci yurdu kapılarını İranlı turistlere açtı

Erkek öğrenci yurdu kapılarını İranlı turistlere açtı

49
Soylu-İmamoğlu arasında 'Demirtaş'ın kucağı' tartışması

Soylu-İmamoğlu arasında 'Demirtaş'ın kucağı' tartışması

598
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir