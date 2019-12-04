taraftar değil haberciyiz
Suspects get decades in prison for killing female student

23-year-old university student Şule Çet had fallen to her death from the 20th floor of a high-rise in the capital city Ankara in 2018.

AA | 04.12.2019 - 14:13..
A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced two men to lengthy prison sentences for raping and killing a university student in Ankara, the nation's capital.

LIFE IN PRISON

In May 2018, Şule Çet, 23, fell to her death from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Ankara.

Suspects get decades in prison for killing female student

Ankara's 31st High Criminal Court sentenced Çağatay Aksu to life in prison for murdering Çet plus another 10 years for sexually assaulting her and two years for holding her against her will.

Suspects having an altercation after Şule fell to her death WATCH

 

 

Suspects get decades in prison for killing female student

Berk Akand, accused of aiding in Aksu's crimes, was sentenced to 12 years and six months as an accessory to murder, five years for aiding in sexual assault, and one year and three months for aiding in Çet's captivity.

